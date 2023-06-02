FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By DA Davidson

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.38. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

CRM opened at $212.97 on Friday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

