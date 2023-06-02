FY2025 Earnings Estimate for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Issued By Zacks Research

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for SLM in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM Price Performance

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.