Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

