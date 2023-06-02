Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,458,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

