Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,445 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

