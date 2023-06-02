ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 5,228 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edison International Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

