ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 262,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

