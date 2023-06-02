ING Groep NV Has $342,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

