ING Groep NV Makes New $324,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.55.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

