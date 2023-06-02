ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $391.42 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.85 and its 200 day moving average is $418.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

