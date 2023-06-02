Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

