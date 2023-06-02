Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 26,632 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

