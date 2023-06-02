iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $340,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 362,551 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

