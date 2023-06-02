iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1,104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $322,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.59 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.