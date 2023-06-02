iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1,104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $322,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.59 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
