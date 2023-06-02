iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Declares $0.30 Monthly Dividend

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ USBF opened at $84.42 on Friday. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $80.25 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

