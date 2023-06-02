J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.446 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JSAIY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.63) to GBX 219 ($2.71) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

