Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.19% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $280,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

