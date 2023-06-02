JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 322,602 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.69% of Henry Schein worth $291,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

