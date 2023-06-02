JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 326,795 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.09% of Aramark worth $332,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.05 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

