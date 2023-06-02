JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,237,924 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 891.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $369,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.