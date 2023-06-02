JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 857,848 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $335,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 53,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.