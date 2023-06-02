JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $305,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.