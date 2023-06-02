JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 51,052 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $383,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,372,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 85,066 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

