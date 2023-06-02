JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.22% of State Street worth $346,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.53 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

