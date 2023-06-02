JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Global Payments worth $280,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

