JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,534,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $313,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,942,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

