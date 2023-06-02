JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $273.09 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.33% of Globe Life worth $273,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

