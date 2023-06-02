JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.36% of CBRE Group worth $330,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $75.02 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

