JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 150,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.17% of LKQ worth $309,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after acquiring an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,232 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

