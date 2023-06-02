JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Waste Connections worth $361,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.60 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
