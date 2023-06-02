JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.02% of Brixmor Property Group worth $273,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

