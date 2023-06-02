JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 119,592 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $265,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.88%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.