JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 217,307 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $326,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

