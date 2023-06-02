JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,112,832 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,047,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $394,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of CTRA opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

