JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,257,043 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,257,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.61% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $305,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

