JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,240,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.69% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $308,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

