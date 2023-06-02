JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $297,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $216.45 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.