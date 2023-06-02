Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.