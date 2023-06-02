Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,920 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

