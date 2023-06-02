Korea Investment CORP Acquires 209,277 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.