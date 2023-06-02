Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.