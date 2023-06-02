Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $36.33 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

