Korea Investment CORP Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,834 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron Trading Up 0.7 %

TXT opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.