Korea Investment CORP Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bunge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

