Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,870 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Amcor worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 74,003 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

AMCR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

