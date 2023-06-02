Korea Investment CORP Sells 148,068 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,068 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,478 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

