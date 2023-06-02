Korea Investment CORP Sells 24,417 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

