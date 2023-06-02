Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,021 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,021 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.