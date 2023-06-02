Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $286,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242,438 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.