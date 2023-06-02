Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.65% of Lincoln Electric worth $387,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.